POLICE have appealed for CCTV footage in the hopes it might shed light on what's believed to be a targeted shooting in the early hours of the morning on New Year's Day.
Emergency services were called to Myee Place at Blue Haven about 4:20am on January 1, where they found two men who had suffered gunshot wounds.
Tuggerah Lakes Police District officers were told the two men, aged 50 and 27, were shot while driving into the carpark of an oval on Colorado Street.
The men managed to flee the scene, driving to Myee Place where they could finally alert emergency services.
NSW Ambulance paramedics treated the pair who were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
Police established crime scenes at both the carpark and Myee Place.
Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and have now made a public appeal for CCTV and dashcam footage from anyone in Blue Haven or the surrounding areas between 4am and 5am on Sunday, January 1.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Wyong Police Station or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
