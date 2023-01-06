I've got to be honest, I nearly forgot to file a column this week, such is the apathy provided by the Christmas break and a growing sense of deja vu among Jets fans.
I can bore you with stats, footballing philosophies, different approaches and so on. But today I'm heading historically to Newcastle's two grand final appearances and examining, what was different then?
Equality of salary cap in 2008 definitely. Plus a smaller number of teams, which meant in my view better first elevens, perhaps even depth and tighter competition, particularly at the top.
The Jets from memory finished second with a goal difference of plus-two after 21 games, maybe a point or two behind the Mariners.
Was the coaching better, the management stronger? We can debate that long and hard.
Certainly, owner Con Constantine invested quite heavily, Gary van Egmond and Mark Jones coached well on the back of a strong second two-thirds of the previous season, particularly in the grand final.
So there was an element of continuity, squad strength and financial competitiveness, which produced a starting line-up of:
Covic, North, Durante, A Griffiths, Elrich, D'Apuzzo, Musialik, Song, Thompson, J Griffiths, Bridge. We may not have realised it at the time but this team provided some of the most storied careers in A-League history. It would be more than competitive today. The Mariners had names like Vukovic, Wilkinson, Vidmar, Jedinak, Hutchinson, Aloisi and Petrovski.
The Jets won 1-0 but Mariners fans are convinced they should have had a penalty in the dying moments when substitute James Holland was struck on the hand at a corner. It was controversial then.
Today VAR would have convicted on the spot, as they might have in the controversial 2018 grand final loss to Melbourne Victory.
Following the success of 2008, Constantine pulled in the purse strings, allowed key players to leave for greener pastures and hoped good coaching would suffice. In season 2009, they finished last.
Jump ahead to 2018 again, and there are some similar storylines - a highly contentious goal early in the game that cruelled the Jets' advantage in mobility as Victory condensed the pitch and had no reason to overcommit.
The VAR failure at a crucial moment, and the refusal of the officials to use Fox Sports vision and angles, after instructing referees assistants not to flag until attacking actions concluded still rankles today. Particularly when you consider James Donachie was clearly offside, and today we stupidly rule out goals for the width of a toenail!
But I digress yet again. The point being that the Jets had built a solid squad the previous season, had quality in key areas and despite the loss of a flying Andrew Nabbout from the previous season had a sense of continuity.
There were more areas of frailty in 2018 than 2008, in my mind, but Boogaard and Topor-Stanley were the best central defensive pairing in the league.
Ugarkovic, McGree, Vargas provided balance of legs, craft and solidity in midfield, and the mobility of a younger 'Hoff', the gifted Petratos, and the hard-nosed goals of O'Donovan up front.
This season the Jets turned over 11 players and are committed to a style that currently leaves them with the worst goal difference in the league.
But they are only three points away from fifth, in eighth position as I write this ahead of a star-studded Melbourne Victory side!
Which way do you think it will go?
