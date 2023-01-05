Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Golf: Jye Pickin finds form ahead of Aussie Amateur

By James Gardiner
Updated January 6 2023 - 5:10pm, first published January 5 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jye Pickin made a 'solid' start to the year. Picture by David Tease, Golf NSW

JYE Pickin is confident that his best golf is not far away.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.