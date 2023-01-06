How 40 metres of walls became one work of art is a tale that has a beginning and an end.
Most stories also have a middle - that is a choose-your-own-adventure in Wendy Sharpe's storyland.
"It's an open-ended narrative," Sharpe says. "It will look like it's a story but it's up to you to make it up, because you will. It's up to you to think of your meaning."
This is also a once-in-time story, Sharpe says. "Everybody has to come and see it, it will never happen again, anywhere ever the same," she says.
Maitland Regional Art Gallery has eight exhibitions to enlighten and entertain visitors through the summer holidays.
A Rare Sensibility, by Valerie Marshall Strong Olsen. The works are chiefly from the collection of Valerie's son and daughter, Sydney gallerist Tim Olsen and Louise Olsen, co-founder of Dinosaur Designs.
Many Hands Make Life Work - Deborah Kelly and the Moving Image 2011-2021 is an exhibition which brings together of Kelly's recent video works including The gods of tiny things and LYING WOMEN.
Escapade by Tinky. Tinky works with miniature figurines and vintage objects to create humorous and playful scenes of mismatched proportions. Tinky typically makes use of small or hidden spaces to exhibit her work, each boasting a comedic undertone.
Yellow Sun, Blue Gum, by Ileigh Hellier, is a meditation on the Glenrock Reserve landscape.
Harbingers: Loie, Artemisia, Pixie, Sarah and Lilith, by Hannah Gartside repurposes vintage garments and fabric into installations that celebrate femininity, sensuality and subjectivity.
Monster Mash, by Kate Rohde, is an interactive exhibition that draws on the fantastical interiors and mutant creatures created by Rohde.
A Little Potluck Party Pai-Ti Kong with the Ghosts (Double Happiness), by Jayanto Tan, draws inspiration from a family tradition experienced in everyday life - the ritual of offering food made by Tan's mother.
Protection, by Jane Lander, is about the stories in this large-scale epic drawing.
