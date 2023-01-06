"When you bring out and tour someone like Elton John, there's a whole entertainment aspect that goes with that, and not only entertaining Elton John and his cast and crew, entertaining the guests that come to see him," he said. "You need to have food and beverage, you need to have experiences, you need to have outdoors, and that's why I think for Newcastle this is going to be a really, really good test... it's a really good showcase of what we can offer as a community."