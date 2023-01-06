Funky glasses, neon lights, glittering cocktails. You could say it's Elton John Week in Newcastle.
Elton John, the first international rock 'n' roll act to play McDonald Jones Stadium in the heart of Newcastle, has brought a smile to the lips of local accommodation providers who see it as a sign of bigger things to come.
John plays the stadium on Sunday, January 8, in the first show of his final tour of Australia, and again on Tuesday, January 10. Both shows will be sellouts, at 28,500 per show.
Venues NSW group general manager of events and partnerships Stephen Saunders said in December he was "fairly confident" the shows would be the "first of many" for the stadium.
"The most important thing is the eyes of Australia and beyond are on the Hunter Region," said Hunter tourism industry leader Will Creedon, CEO of accommodation provider Alloggio. "As well as the eyes, it is is uplifting for the residents, to see world talent on our doorstep."
Creedon said the notion the stadium could be used for 90 to 100 days a year for events was exciting.
Michael Stamboulidis, general manager of QT Newcastle, which opened in 2022, said the 104-room hotel was nearly booked out this week.
Staff at the hotel are in the Elton spirit of things, and guests are enjoying the neon-rainbow wings positioned in the front foyer to celebrate the show.
"For this to come to Newcastle, in 2023 to kick us off, I think it's the best thing to happen for Newcastle" Stamboulidis said. "This opens up the opportunity for bigger acts to follow suit."
Josquin Crepelliere, general manager of the 130-room Crystalbrook Kingsley, echoed the same thoughts.
"I think Elton John's going to elevate the city in a real manner," he said. "Talking to the council as well, this is pretty much the road map for all things. I think this is really good for the city."
The Kingsley has turned on the Elton charm, with decorations and special Elton-oriented drinks on the menu. Kinsgley's venues and meetings manager Katie Ferguson has created a range of cocktails and mocktails, including The Muse, Pinball Wizard and Pocket Rocket, featuring Hunter Valley distillery Small Mouth's colourful vodka products, which glitter when shaken.
Creedon said the shows were significant for the longer-term viability of tourism, too.
"With 50,000 people over two nights, that means, say 25 per cent from out of region, that's 15,000 to 20,000 bed nights alone," Creedon said. "But it's more for the linen service, the grocer, the fruit shop. It brings significant uplift to mum and dad small businesses right across the region."
Stamboulidis likened it to a "test" for Newcastle as a showcase for its growing capability to be a tourism destination.
"When you bring out and tour someone like Elton John, there's a whole entertainment aspect that goes with that, and not only entertaining Elton John and his cast and crew, entertaining the guests that come to see him," he said. "You need to have food and beverage, you need to have experiences, you need to have outdoors, and that's why I think for Newcastle this is going to be a really, really good test... it's a really good showcase of what we can offer as a community."
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Jim Kellar is editor of the Newcastle Herald's Weekender magazine. He has been a journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1997, covering culture, art, food and music. jkellar@newcastleherald.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.