JETS veteran Jason Hoffman doesn't have too many fond memories of milestone matches.
Deflation instead of elation.
Hoffman hits another new mark when the Jets take on Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday.
It will be his 197th A-League game for the Jets, surpassing the record held by close friend Ben Kantarovski.
"I'm extremely proud to be able to represent the club and the football community for so long at the A-League level," Hoffman said.
Hoffman became the Jets' most capped player in all competitions with 211 games in the 1-0 loss to Brisbane at home three weeks ago.
The disappointing result continued an all-too familiar milestone theme.
His 50th game for the Jets was a 1-0 defeat to arch rivals Central Coast. His 100th was also spirit-breaking, going down 5-2 away to Adelaide.
The now 33-year-old did get to celebrate his 100th A-League game for his hometown club in style with a 1-0 triumph over Melbourne City, for whom he played 80 games in five seasons.
"It would be really nice to get a result on Sunday," Hoffman said. "I don't really have good memories of many milestones because the result hasn't gone our way. Whilst I'm proud of the individual milestone, team success is what is important. Especially being a local boy and wanting the club to do well. I will be fired up at the weekend and three points is desperately needed to stay in contact with the top four."
The Jets are in eighth spot on 12 points, three places and two points behind fifth-placed Macarthur.
They travel down the freeway having won two of their past five games.
The Bulls too have mixed form. They were thumped 4-0 by Wanderers on New Years Day. That followed a 3-0 victory over Sydney on Christmas Eve.
"Between now and mid season the games go very fast," Hoffman said. "You don't want to rely on playing catch-up for too long. You need to try and stay on top of things. While we say we don't look at the ladder, it is a fact that most footballers do. You like to know where you stand.
"We have time [to make a run] and have to remain calm. We don't want to start playing panic football and lose focus on what we are trying to do.
"With Macarthur being at home, I don't expect them to be too conservative. I think it will be an open game."
The issue of late for the Jets has been attack. They have scored one goal - a deflected strike by Jaushua Sotirio in the 1-0 win over Adelaide - in four games.
"For us it is about sticking to our principals, being aggressive and more desperate at both ends," Hoffman said.
"We have learnt over the past couple of weeks that we can possess the ball for as long as we want, but if we are not doing the business at both ends, we will not get results.
"We have been encouraging each other this week to take more risks in the front third. Let our creative players shoot and get into areas where they can be effective.
"At the back, we have to eliminate the errors that are leading to goals."
Incredibly, Hoffman is in his 16th season - nearly half his life - in the A-League after making his debut in a 1-all draw with the Roar on September 2, 2007.
"I remember it like it was yesterday," Hoffman said. "I was playing for Newcastle Olympic in the NPL competition and we were playing in the grand final. I got a call to say I wouldn't be playing in the grand final because I was on the bench for the Jets that night. I came on against the Roar at home only to be subbed off after a head collision with Josh McCloughan that required stitches in my head."
Let's hope Sunday is memorable for the result.
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
