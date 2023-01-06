Drinks Review: Bracket Brewing's Science! is worth believing in

"In December drinking horchata," sang Vampire Weekend in their understandably less good, but still solid second album and, in our climes, it's not the worst plan. Eggnog? Leave that to your scarved-up friends in London and Lapland. This Spanish take on a sunny drink is more the vibe to which an Aussie December might aspire. But will it lift your soul like a night of flamenco, or bruise your brain like a night with Brits in Malaga? The answer lies somewhere between, but mainly the latter. Maybe refined tourists from, say, Chelsea. It smells pleasingly like a pricey day out in Sydney - jasmine, lavender - but you can tell you're tucking into something sugary. Some of us don't love that. It's close to being creamy and appealing but something saccharine creeps in, like the precocious child plotline in Love Actually. A pity. Pronounce it "Cuarenta y Tres" and you can pretend you're in Valencia; whether they drink it there is another matter.