Drinks Review: Bracket Brewing's Science! is worth believing in

Bracket Brewing's Science! is worth believing in. An experimental hazy IPA with help from Freestyle Hops and Botany's One Drop is one that keeps up the family-run operation's high standards for hop-forward ales. It zings on the palette, dancing away from a fairly high alcohol content to make the most of its experimental ingredients. The hops - Kohia Nelson, NZ Cascade and the divisive Nelson Sauvin - offer that Kiwi flavour without ever being predictable.
It's an experiment that bears repeating throughout summer, if only to test the method.
"In December drinking horchata," sang Vampire Weekend in their understandably less good, but still solid second album and, in our climes, it's not the worst plan. Eggnog? Leave that to your scarved-up friends in London and Lapland. This Spanish take on a sunny drink is more the vibe to which an Aussie December might aspire. But will it lift your soul like a night of flamenco, or bruise your brain like a night with Brits in Malaga? The answer lies somewhere between, but mainly the latter. Maybe refined tourists from, say, Chelsea. It smells pleasingly like a pricey day out in Sydney - jasmine, lavender - but you can tell you're tucking into something sugary. Some of us don't love that. It's close to being creamy and appealing but something saccharine creeps in, like the precocious child plotline in Love Actually. A pity. Pronounce it "Cuarenta y Tres" and you can pretend you're in Valencia; whether they drink it there is another matter.
TODAY'S two reviews are prompts for an event aimed at becoming an important annual prelude to Hunter wine vintages. Staged on Thursday week at the scenic Audrey Wilkinson cellar door at 750 De Beyers Road, Pokolbin, it is a smoking ceremony presided over by Elder of the Wonnarua People Uncle Warren Taggart to "cleanse bad spirits from the land and help bring a good harvest for us all ahead of the 2023 Hunter Valley vintage". The traditional indigenous occasion will begin at 10.30 on the morning of January 19 and the Hunter Valley Wine and Tourism Association organisers (RSVP on hvwta.com.au) are hoping for a good attendance of Hunter winemakers, grape growers, tourism operators and Aboriginal people. This delightful gewurz is straw-hued and has grassy aromas, bright lychee front-palate flavour and middle-palate kiwifruit, lemongrass and mineral elements. The finish refreshes with flinty acid. Team with seared scallops on orange and poppy seed salad and cellar for three years.
THIS and the 2022 gewurztraminer are at audreywilkinson.com.au and the De Beyers Rd, Pokolbin, cellar door and, along with the Poole's Rock and Cockfighter's Ghost brands, Audrey Wilkinson is part of the Agnew group. This wine is from a vineyard established in 1971 by Dr Quentin Taperell and owned by Wentworthville pharmacist Peter Marsh and his family for 41 years from 1976. Agnew Wines began in 2004 when Valarie and Brian Agnew, the founder of the Moray and Agnew law firm, bought Wilkinson vineyard. In the wake of Brian's death in 2015, his son James took over as head of the operation and in 2017 Valarie Agnew bought the Marsh vineyard. This excellent semillon shines brassy in the glass and features honeysuckle scents and expressive ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. The middle palate has lime, nectarine, gunmetal and nascent honey and toast characters and the finish shows slatey acid. It would go handsomely with pan-fried blue-eyed cod steaks and cellar for 10 years.
