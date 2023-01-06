Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Missing teenager Ella Filose: police appeal for information to help locate teenage girl missing from the Central Coast

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
January 6 2023 - 2:54pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police have launched a public appeal for information after 16-year-old Ella Filose went missing from the Central Coast.

POLICE are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen at a shopping centre on the state's Central Coast.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.