POLICE are looking for a teenage girl who was last seen at a shopping centre on the state's Central Coast.
Ella Filose, aged 16, went missing from Railway Street at Woy Woy about 11am on Tuesday.
When she couldn't be found, Brisbane Water Police District officers were notified and have launched an extensive investigation into her whereabouts.
Police and Ella's family hold concerns for her whereabouts due to her young age.
Ella is described as being Caucasian in appearance, about 160cm tall with a slim build and half of her head shaved.
She was last seen wearing a white singlet, black shorts and orange and white sneakers.
She is known to frequent the Woy Woy and Umina Beach areas.
Police have urged anyone who has information about Ella's whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
