Veteran paceman Michael Hogan lends Merewether a hand in race for Newcastle district cricket finals

By Robert Dillon
January 6 2023 - 8:00pm
Paceman Michael Hogan is set to liven up Merewether's attack. Picture Getty Images

VETERAN fast bowler Michael Hogan will provide a priceless boost for Merewether when their Newcastle District Cricket Association season resumes against competition leaders Wallsend at George Farley Oval today.

