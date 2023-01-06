Veteran paceman Michael Hogan lends Merewether a hand in race for Newcastle district cricket finals

VETERAN fast bowler Michael Hogan will provide a priceless boost for Merewether when their Newcastle District Cricket Association season resumes against competition leaders Wallsend at George Farley Oval today.
Hogan, the 41-year-old right-armer, played his formative seasons with Merewether before heading to Western Australia and Welsh county side Glamorgan to pursue a professional career, which he will continue later this year at Kent.
Before returning to the United Kingdom, Hogan was eager to get some overs under his belt and Merewether skipper Josh Geary was only too happy to accommodate him.
"He's going to be having a few games for us before he heads back," Geary said.
"He came and trained on Tuesday, got a few overs in. He even turned up [on Thursday] and was running around in the rain with the kids.
"So he's keen. He's got to get himself ready for next season in the UK. He'll be really handy for us. Not just what he brings on the field, but hopefully what our young blokes can learn from him."
Hogan has taken more than 900 wickets in professional ranks and Geary said his presence was a positive for the entire competition.
"You always want to come up against good players and challenge yourself," he said.
In a further boost for the Lions, evergreen spinner Tim O'Neill is available after missing the first half of the season.
"I'm not sure if he'll start in ones, but I'd suggest he'll be back up there before the end of the season," Geary said.
At the midway point, the Lions are seventh on the ladder, 14 points adrift of the top four, and Geary admits there is little room for error.
"Essentially the way we have to look at it now is that our semi-finals start on Saturday," Geary said.
"I haven't had a good look at the table, but we can't afford to drop many games, if any. We haven't got the easiest run, but if we want to play in finals, these are the teams we'd likely be playing anyway."
Meanwhile, at Cahill Oval, Charlestown paceman Dan Bailey will be back in familiar surrounds when he clashes with his former Belmont teammates.
Reigning champions Stockton, after suffering their first loss of the season, against Cardiff in the round before Christmas, will be looking to bounce back when they host fourth-placed Newcastle City at Lynn Oval.
In other round-nine games starting today, Waratah host Wests, Cardiff are at home to Hamwicks and Toronto travel to University Oval.
At Feighan Oval yesterday, Newcastle clinched the Bradman Cup (under-16) title, scoring 227 and restricting Riverina to 153.
