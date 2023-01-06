Woman, 48, dies in crash on the M1

A woman has died and a man has been hospitalised after a single vehicle crash on the M1 on Friday night.
The incident happened about 6.30pm when a Toyota Hilux crashed into trees in the median strip near the Peats Ridge Road off-ramp at Somersby.
Brisbane Water police found a 48-year-old woman with critical injuries and a man with minor injuries.
The woman was treated by paramedics however she died at the scene.
The man was airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and inquiries are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the crash.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
