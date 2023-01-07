Newcastle Herald
Three teens charged over alleged Tanilba Bay break-ins

Updated January 7 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 3:55pm
Three teens charged over alleged Bay break-ins

Three teenagers have been charged after an investigation into alleged break-ins at Tanilba Bay over a five day period.

