Three teens charged over alleged Bay break-ins

Three teenagers have been charged after an investigation into alleged break-ins at Tanilba Bay over a five day period.
It will be alleged in court that a Rigney Road home was broken into on December 31 and a phone, electronic devices, and keys to a Hyundai hatchback were stolen. The vehicle was recovered the same day.
Another home was allegedly broken into on Brittania Close on January 4, with a gaming system and keys to a Toyota Prado stolen. The vehicle was recovered hours later.
Port Stephens Hunter police arrested a 14-year-old boy about 5pm that day at Raymond Terrace.
He was taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station where he was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The following day police arrested two boys, aged 14 and 15, in the Port Stephens area.
The boys were both taken to Raymond Terrace Police Station. The younger was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, and be carried in conveyance taken without consent of owner.
The older boy was charged with aggravated break and enter commit serious indictable offence, and take and drive in conveyance without consent of owner.
All three teenagers were granted conditional bail to appear before a children's court this month.
