An additional six McGrath Breast Care Nurses would be employed in the Hunter New England Local Health District under a proposal by NSW Labor.
Labor leader Chris Minns announced Saturday his party would commit $19.5 million over three years to fund 29 more breast cancer nurses if it wins the NSW election in March. This includes six extra nurses in the Hunter district.
In a statement, the party said the plan would ensure NSW became the first state in Australia where every person experiencing breast cancer would have access to a breast cancer nurse.
Premier Dominic Perrottet on Friday announced $2.1 million to provide renewed support for eight of the McGrath Foundation's 63 care nurses working across NSW.
McGrath Breast Care Nurses are specially trained to provide physical, psychological and emotional support from diagnosis throughout treatment. To date 48,000 families across NSW have been supported by a McGrath Breast Care Nurse.
Labor cited research that showed getting early access within the first weeks to a dedicated nurse significantly improves the experience and outcomes of a person with breast cancer, including a reduction in emergency department presentations, reduction in clinical consulting time, and improved medical appointment attendance.
"Importantly, for the Hunter this will provide certainty for all patients and their families that they will receive specialised care and support," shadow minister for the Hunter Yasmin Catley said.
"We know that to achieve gender equality we must take a whole of government approach to issues which disproportionately impact women and I am very proud that we have made this commitment which will benefit so many in the Hunter community.
"We know that the care that McGrath Breast Care Nurses offer is life changing," Upper Hunter Labor candidate Peree Watson said.
"Not only do they play an integral role informed by their medical training but most importantly they offer vital emotional support for those enduring cancer."
