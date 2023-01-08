University of Newcastle student adviser Payton Tagaroulias has dedicated his victory in Sunday's Blessing of the Waters ceremony to his late uncle Con, who died suddenly in October at the age of 62.
Mr Tagaroulias won his second Blessing of the Waters challenge in a row as the Greek community marked the religious feast of Epiphany at the Bogey Hole.
The Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church celebrated the centuries-old tradition when 10 unmarried men from Newcastle's Greek community plunged into the frothy waters of the Bogey Hole to retrieve a silver cross.
The ceremony, which is also open to women, has been performed at the Bogey Hole since 1957.
The community prays for the safety of people working at sea and the prosperity of Newcastle during the ceremony and the winner is blessed with 40 days of good luck.
Mr Tagaroulias emerged victorious for the second straight year, having also retrieved the cross in 2020. The church did not hold the ceremony in 2021 or 2022.
He said his success followed a difficult few months for his family after his beloved uncle collapsed suddenly while visiting his elderly mother.
"It was a pretty big deal for the family," he said of Sunday's ceremony.
"You could see there was a lot of emotion there. It was a nice moment to share.
"He must have been my guiding light when all I could see was whitewash."
Con was the first one to congratulate Mr Tagaroulias when he climbed from the water with the cross in 2020.
"He was the first person I saw on the pontoon when I won the first time.
"It hit home this time when I looked up and he wasn't there.
"He would have been the first one on the scene again."
Father Nicholas Scordilis blessed Mr Tagaroulias after his victory.
The Blessing of the Waters comes on the Sunday after the feast of Epiphany, or Theophany, on January 6, which for Eastern Christians marks the baptism of Jesus in the River Jordan.
Church member Eleni Kiriakidis said the religious ceremony was the most important aspect of the day for the Greek community.
"But for young men to participate is a blessing for them and their families, and more so for the winner," she said.
"For all of us to be a part of that is significant and special."
Michael Parris reports on politics for the Newcastle Herald. He started at the Herald in 1994 after working in the ABC Newcastle newsroom. Michael spent much of his career as a sub-editor before moving into political reporting in 2017. He was a finalist in the Sports Australia national media awards for his stories about a male-only tennis club in Newcastle. He has covered NSW and federal elections, state and federal budgets and local politics. He has also written extensively about the COVID-19 pandemic with a special focus on data analysis and the effects of lockdowns on the Hunter community.
