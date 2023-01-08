A woman has been charged after two people were allegedly stabbed on the Central Coast at the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to Lake Haven Drive at Kanwal about 9.30pm on Saturday following reports of a stabbing.
A 28-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman were found suffering multiple stab wounds and were treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics.
They were airlifted to John Hunter Hospital. Police have been told their conditions are reportedly stable.
Investigators established a crime scene, which has been examined by specialist forensic police.
Following inquiries, detectives arrested a 29-year-old woman at a unit on Cutler Drive at Wyong in the early hours of Sunday.
She was taken to Wyong Police Station and charged with two counts of wounding a person intending to cause grievous bodily harm (DV).
Police will allege in court the man and younger woman are known to each other.
The 29-year-old woman was refused bail.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.