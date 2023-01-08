Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Jets miss penalty in A-League loss to Macarthur Bulls at Campbelltown Stadium on January 8, 2023

By Renee Valentine
Updated January 8 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 6:00pm
Jets striker Beka Mikeltadze, who wore the captain's armband against Macarthur, missed a penalty in first-half stoppage time at Campbelltown Stadium on Sunday. Picture Getty Images

The Newcastle Jets' defensive and attacking woes, highlighted by a missed penalty, have continued in a 2-0 loss to Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium in A-League on Sunday afternoon.

