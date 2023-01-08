The Newcastle Jets' defensive and attacking woes, highlighted by a missed penalty, have continued in a 2-0 loss to Macarthur at Campbelltown Stadium in A-League on Sunday afternoon.
The defeat, Newcastle's seventh of the season, left the Jets in ninth position with 12 points as the Rams rose to 17 points and third.
The visitors, who have now only scored once in their past five outings, came out firing and dominated the first 20 minutes of play.
But, as has been the case on a number of occasions this campaign, the Jets were unable to capitalise with possession and the chances created in the final third.
Jaushua Sotirio found himself in space in the fourth minute but his shot from the left lacked conviction. Reno Piscopo hit the woodwork in the 18th minute and defenders James McGarry and Jordan Elsey both headed over the crossbar from corners before the Rams even had a chance on goal.
That first opportunity finally came for the hosts in the 20th minute when Ulises Davila's glancing header was tipped out by shot-stopper Jack Duncan, who was outstanding for Newcastle on Sunday and in the end kept the scoreline respectable with a number of clutch saves.
The first Rams' goal came against the run of play in the 43rd minute when Dane Ingham failed to deal with Davila's long ball and Al Hassan Toure held off the Jets right-back then tucked the ball past Duncan into the bottom left corner of the net.
The Jets had the chance to level moments later in a dramatic end to the first half but striker Beka Mikeltadze, who wore the captain's armband against the Rams, sprayed his shot wide of the goals in stoppage time.
The opportunity came after Sotirio was crunched in the Rams' 18-yard box by a flying shot-stopper Filip Kurto, who was handed a yellow card for his late challenge.
Newcastle played as though they were down on confidence in the second half while the Rams came out of the sheds with an intent that had the result never looking in doubt.
Toure was unmarked at the back post when he put a shot over the crossbar in the 49th, Duncan denied Craig Noone in the 51st then Davila headed the ball into the post in the 52nd as the Rams launched relentless attacking raids.
The second goal came in the 78th minute after McGarry, who replaced Jets co-captain and former Arsenal defender Carl Jenkinson in the starting side, turned over the ball deep in Newcastle territory.
The Rams made the most of it with Davila burying a left-footed shot into the net from close range after Duncan had denied Kearyn Baccus' initial attempt.
It could easily have been 3-0 late when Jets centre-back turned over the ball on halfway and Macarthur had three players racing towards goals with only Mark Natta and Duncan in their way. The latter parried away the eventual shot.
Midfielder Callum Timmins came in for Beka Dartsmelia in the other change Jets coach Arthur Papas made to his starting side after a 2-0 loss to Sydney FC one week earlier.
Defensive midfielder and co-captain Brandon O'Neill did not play, reportedly due to a calf complaint. Forward Trent Buhagiar plus centre-back Matt Jurman, also one of the Jets' co-captains, dropped out of the squad.
The Rams coach Dwight Yorke named an unchanged starting line-up from the one which was pumped 4-0 by Western Sydney in their previous outing.
Long-serving home-grown fullback Jason Hoffman made a record 197th appearance for the Jets, surpassing Ben Kantarovski's effort of 196 outings, when he came off the bench for the final 15 minutes of the match on Sunday.
The Jets will need to regroup quickly ahead of their clash with Western United (11 points) in Ballarat next Sunday.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Renee Valentine is a sports journalist with more than 20 years of experience in Newcastle. She is passionate about increasing the visibility of sportswomen in the media.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.