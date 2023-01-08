THERE aren't many concerts these days where you actually feel like you're witnessing a slice of history playing out before your very eyes.
Sir Elton John's first show in Newcastle on Sunday night at McDonald Jones Stadium felt like a moment in history. This was an "event" with a capital E.
Of course Elton and his illustrious songbook alone could have made the evening special.
But with this being the first rock'n'roll show held at McDonald Jones Stadium since the Newcastle Earthquake benefit 33 years ago, the show was enhanced with an extra layer of significance.
Social media around Newcastle was buzzing in the hours before the show after people in the neighbouring suburbs of Georgetown, Waratah, Mayfield and New Lambton reported clearly hearing the soundcheck.
It led to many punters who didn't buy tickets to gather in nearby parks or in their yards to listen to a free show.
However for the 28,500 paying punters inside, they received something at a whole another level. This was a slick and professional near two-and-a-half-hour set by one of pop music's most enduring talents.
It seems the significance of the show even lured Australian Hollywood royalty Nicole Kidman and her country music star husband, Keith Urban, onto the hallowed turf of Turton Road.
The famous couple, joined by Channel Nine entertainment presenter Richard Wilkins, caused a stir among the crowd as they walked into the VIP section behind the sound desk just prior to showtime.
Kidman danced and clapped throughout the performance and could be heard telling fans as she, Urban and Wilkins left before the encore, that it was "a fantastic show."
Kidman and Urban's entrance seemed to distract parts of the crowd and before they knew it Elton and his band had walked onto the stage to rip into a ballsy version of Benny and The Jets at 7pm sharp.
With the sun brightly shining and some punters still finding their seats, it took a while for the crowd to warm into the show.
Stadiums do lack the intimacy of purpose-built concert arenas and the audience felt flat through Philadelphia Freedom and Border Song.
Old favourite Tiny Dancer finally brought the crowd to life.
Fans who caught one of Elton's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour shows at Hope Estate three years ago were treated with a new addition to the 23-song set with underrated Don't Shoot Me I'm Only A Piano Player track, Have Mercy On A Criminal, which allowed veteran guitarist Davey Johnstone to shine.
Johnstone led what was a superbly tight band, which Elton frequently allowed off the leash to add colourful blemishes to his well-loved classics.
The epic Funeral For A Friend/Loves Lies Bleeding medley was a particular highlight.
Vocally Elton might not be able to reach some of the notes from his 1970s prime, but the 75-year-old still possesses a commanding voice, which has deepened with a more bluesy character from decades of performing.
It gave a more knowing feel to a powerful rendition of Someone Saved My Life Tonight.
Elton's piano playing remained brilliant. The boogie woogie ending to Rocket Man was a thrilling departure from the album version.
As night took over and the stars came out, the energy of McDonald Jones Stadium lifted.
I'm Still Standing, Crocodile Rock and Saturday Night's Alright For Fighting were a butt-kicking trifecta to have the crowd peaking into the encore.
Even a stage invader during Crocodile Rock couldn't disrupt the good vibes, even if it did interrupt Elton while singing the second verse.
For the encore Elton returned dressed in a pink dressing gown solo to perform Cold Heart, his 2021 worldwide smash duet with UK pop star Dua Lipa.
He didn't look very rock star, but it was very Elton. Glam, colourful and a tad self-deprecating.
It's obviously a part of the Elton persona, along with an incredible catalogue of songs, which continues to endear him to multiple generations.
In the crowd on Sunday there was everyone from baby boomers who bought his first hit single, Your Song, in 1970 through to teenagers who might have discovered Reginald Dwight through the 2019 Rocket Man biopic or Cold Heart.
Elton appeared genuinely moved by the reception. One fan in the front row had reportedly seen 157 shows.
This was Elton's 272nd farewell tour gig, his 239th overall in Australia, and of course, his first in Newcastle.
"Since I've started [this farewell tour] we've had COVID and I've had a new hip," he joked.
With a touching Your Song, this is "your song Newcastle" and Goodbye Yellow Brick Road, Elton was gone, floating into the screen and waltzing down his yellow brick road.
Of course "the bitch will be back" on Tuesday at McDonald Jones Stadium. If you've got tickets, you're in for a treat.
