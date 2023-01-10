Newcastle Herald
Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Margaret McBride's Mapping Pool

By Margaret McBride
January 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Picture by Peter Lorimer

That Sunday afternoon, in 1957 the clouds hung heavy over the Mapping Pool. I remember that day for two reasons. The first was my new found fear of sharks and the second, my foray into crime. I suppose it could be called "My Coming-of-Age Story". Although back then it was called something different.

