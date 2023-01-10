Back then there was a monetary refund on cordial bottles. Sixpence for large bottles, threepence for small. The local kids had discovered that the proprietor stacked all the empties at the back of the shop. We climbed the fence from the back alley into his yard and proceeded to relieve him of some of his stash. We would then take them into the shop to collect our refunds. Sometimes we exchanged the bottles for ice blocks. We were able to buy the really expensive brands instead of the usual water ice blocks. It wasn't really stealing. No money changed hands.