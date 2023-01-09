THREE-TIME Olympic medallist Suzy Batkovic says she's "excited and honoured" to join Basketball Australia's board.
The Novocastrian, now based in Townsville, started her new position on Monday. She retired from the sport in 2019.
"I'm excited and honoured to join the BA board and I welcome the opportunity to give back to the sport that gave me so much over my 20-plus year career," Batkovic told Basketball Australia media.
"I look forward to working with the board to continue to grow the sport from grass roots to the elite level."
John Carey, chair of Basketball Australia's board, welcomed Batkovic's appointment.
"Suzy's basketball pedigree is unmatched, her passion for the game and in particular her work to increase the profile of women's sport makes her an invaluable board member," Carey said.
Meanwhile, one of the NBL's MVP candidates Mitch Creek was sent to hospital with an eye injury following South East Melbourne's 94-85 loss to Cairns.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
