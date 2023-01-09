RUSH Hour will make a rich debut for Newcastle trainer Nathan Doyle, starting in a new $500,000 race at the Magic Millions carnival on the Gold Coast.
The two-year-old colt, fresh from two trial wins, has been listed in Saturday's 900-metre event after being purchased from the associated sales 12 months ago.
Doyle says Rush Hour wasn't originally targeting the Magic Millions The Debut 2YO Plate.
"It's kind of been on the radar ever since he wasn't ready to head to the races to make the prizemoney to make the other two-year-old race [Classic]," Doyle said.
"So it was always one we targeted when we were a little bit behind the eight ball."
Rush Hour took out trials at Wyong and Rosehill last month.
"They were both very good but he's still learning," Doyle said.
Hellavadancer, trained by Newcastle's Kris Lees, has been listed as an emergency runner for the $2million Gold Coast Magic Millions 3YO Guineas (1425m).
Tracy's Spirit, also prepared by Lees, missed the final field for the $2million The Star Gold Coast Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) after finishing sixth at the same track on Saturday.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
