jets spill

"We're getting into good situations but just lacking a lot of belief, in that last third of the ground ... we're so desperate to score a goal, and desperation can turn to anxiousness as well," he said.
"It's about being composed and believing in yourself when things aren't go well. That's for everyone.
"The players need to keep believing in themselves"
Asked if there were any players in the Northern NSW NPL competition - or in Newcastle's academy - who might be capable of stepping up to the A-League, Papas said he would "love to have a team full of young Newcastle kids".
But he added that was not realistic because youth development in the region had been "neglected" for a number of years.
"You can't just push youth-league players into the first team if they're not ready," he said.
"I admire what Central Coast do. I admire how they've gone about it. I admire what Adelaide do.
"But make no mistake, they didn't start that 18 months ago. They started that five years ago.
"Five years ago they were scouting the best talents, whether they're from their own states or from other states.
"So it's always interesting when that comes up about the locals ... there's a lot of talent in the region, but it needs a proper pathway.
"People that are invested in it.
"It's easy to pinpoint the head coach but youth development starts way before it gets to the head coach."
The Jets next play defending premiers Western United in Melbourne on Sunday and Papas admitted they needed a result to stay in touch with the top six.
"It's important you don't fall too far away," he said. "Like I said, I think there's a lot of potential in the group but we're not realising it.
"You score a goal and the complexion of the game would change," he said.
"They would need to open up a little bit and the game would be on the other foot a bit more.
"If you can't do that, you'll be chasing games. And against teams that play on the counter-attack, that's going to be difficult."
MIKELTAZE
"He's probably going through a rough trot in terms of where it doesn't fall you way, and then when it does you miss a couple of big chances," Papas said.
"He's got to work through that in his career.
"He had such a good season last year and he's under more scrutiny this year.
"We tried to get more numbers around him [on Sunday], and we did, to give him a bit of support, and it worked for us on a number of occasions ... but you need to score goals and ultimately we didn't do that."
"The players need to believe in themselves more importantly, because you look in the mirror, and you don't lose your confidence overnight.
"So it's important that doesn't continue for too long."
"Everyone can beat everyone in this league," he said.
"But you can't concede goals like that and expect to win games. Even if you're not scoring them, you can't concede those type of goals."
"Ultimately that's on me. We need to assess it and make sure that we can turn it around very quickly, and start scoring goals more importantly."
"When I arrived at this club 18 months ago, I sat with people in positions in the youth [coaching set-up] and asked them how many players had potential from the academy system to come in, and their answers to me were quite bleak," he said.
"Which meant that work that needed to be done over three, four years was neglected, and all of a sudden you can't just push youth-league players into the first team if they're not ready.
"when I arrived the youth team was 21, 22 years old. I don't know anywhere in the world where 21 or 22 is still classified as a youth player"
"I believe in promoting youth, but I know that they've got to be good enough to do that."
"NATTA
"He's got a bit of a hit, so he'll have to be assessed," he said.
"I think he got hit maybe three times in the course of the game, in the head."
