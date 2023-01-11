I wasn't allowed to open the car window because of the dust so to keep my mind off the heat I played with the Swiss Army knife I'd been given as a "moving to the country" present. Armed with more lethal edges than a seven-year-old should be allowed to handle without supervision, I'd taken the tweezers and white plastic toothpick out a dozen times since leaving Sydney. Then been left wondering what to do with them after I'd used the toothpick to clean my fingernails and couldn't find any use for tweezers in the confines of a Toyota station wagon. A near miss between my left thumb and the blade remains, to this day, a secret between me and the dogs.

