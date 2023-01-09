Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Billy Elliott Newcastle: Very Popular Theatre Company, National College of Dance seek star

January 9 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The National College of Dance will help bring Billy Elliott to Newcastle in 2023.

THE hunt is on for Newcastle's own Billy Elliott.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.