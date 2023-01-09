Newcastle Herald
Big Three Trek from Newcastle to Sydney raises $108,000 for McGrath Foundation breast cancer nurses

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 10 2023 - 10:00am
A core group of 25 people made the 150 kilometre trek over three days, with dozens more joining in for the final kilometre.

They had to endure blisters and some scorching heat, but a group of dedicated walkers have raised more than $100,000 for the McGrath Foundation in their trek from Newcastle to Sydney.

