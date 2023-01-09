They had to endure blisters and some scorching heat, but a group of dedicated walkers have raised more than $100,000 for the McGrath Foundation in their trek from Newcastle to Sydney.
The group have also completed two hikes in the other direction to support brain cancer research.
A core pack of 25 completed the full 150 kilometre trek over three days, setting out on January 1 and arriving for the start of the Sydney cricket test, where they were greeted by Glenn McGrath, who set up the foundation in honour of his late wife Jane.
"It was bloody hot, but everyone made it," organiser Luke Alexander said. "It was 28 (degrees) most days. "There's nowhere to hide when you're walking 10 kilometres straight on a highway."
Several breast cancer survivors accomplished the entire walk, including one who flew in from Cairns to take part.
A few celebrities also joined in the last kilometre, including Anthony and Simon from The Wiggles and two-time Melbourne Cup winning jockey Jim Cassidy.
Tracy Bevan, ex-wife of former test cricketer Michael, was a close friend of Jane McGrath and is now an ambassador and director of the McGrath Foundation.
Luke said Tracy was really emotional when she greeted the group and thanked them for their support.
The group managed to raise $108,000 for the McGrath Foundation, which will go towards funding breast care nurses to support patients on their cancer journey.
This came after raising $130,000 from the inaugural walk last year.
The McGrath Foundation holds a fundraiser during each Sydney test, where donors can buy a "Virtual Pink Seat" at the match. Luke said he liked to look at how much the group had raised in terms of pink seats.
"We've raised enough for over 5000 virtual seats," he said.
The Big Three has raised a total of $532,000 for the McGrath and Mark Hughes foundations. The group's focus will now turn to the Beanies for Brain cancer walk later this year.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
