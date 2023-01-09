Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Transport patronage data: fall hurts light rail extension hopes

By Editorial
January 10 2023 - 8:30am
Patronage blow puts Newcastle's transport growth hopes at a crossroads

When Keolis Downer's tenure running Newcastle's public transport was announced in 2016, the company's chief executive at the time Campbell Mason was both optimistic and pragmatic about the challenge ahead.

