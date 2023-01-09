Patronage blow puts Newcastle's transport growth hopes at a crossroads

Governments must decide how best to use limited resources, and falling patronage makes it all the harder to sell the idea that the Hunter needs more investment in public transport versus areas where peak hour services are busy. While the Hunter trends match those elsewhere in the state, the political reality is that the business case for action in this region must be ironclad before the dollars emerge. The torpedoed cruise ship terminal, for one, and silence from leaders on Broadmeadow's Hunter Park are testament to that.