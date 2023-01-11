IN AUGUST, 2021, Gundog Estate owner Matt Burton released a revolutionary dual-vintage blend from Canberra Region Murrumbateman grapes that I later judged my shiraz of the year.
The $150-a-bottle red was a mix of five batches of 2018 and 2019 shiraz - four open-tank-fermented from destemmed and crushed must, some with whole bunches and others whole berries. The fifth had fruit pressed straight into barrel and matured on skins for 12 months. The result was a 14 per cent alcohol, deep purple-hued, fruitcake-scented feast of a wine.
Now Matt has taken another bold, innovative path with a 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2022 vintage fusion from Murrumbateman and Gundaroo riesling grapes.
The $85 M Burton Riesling 1 is made up of 14 per cent 2018 and 2019 material, 28 per cent 2021 and 44 per cent 2022, with some grape parcels given light pressing and others heavy with little or no settling. Batches had different fermentations and storage in stainless steel tanks or used French oak barrels. The outcome is the beautiful multi-faceted white reviewed below.
Along with the Riesling 1, Matt has put out five "High Country" releases - the $40 Gundog 2022 Gundaroo Riesling, 2022 Rosé ($30), 2021 Smoking Barrel Red (a $35 blend of shiraz from the Wills Hill Pokolbin vineyard and Brian Freeman Hilltops vines) and the $35 2021 Hilltops Shiraz No 1 and the Boorowa-grown 2021 Hilltops Shiraz No 2.
All are at gundogestate.com.au and cellar doors at the Gourmet Pantry, Pokolbin, and Gundaroo.
Gundog gives $5 from every Riesling 1 bottle sold to the Path 2 Change charity that creates programs for young people experiencing, or at risk of, homelessness.
Gundog was founded in 2006 by Matt's parents, cinematographer Geoff Burton and anthropologist Professor Sharon Bell, with four hectares of Canberra Wine Region vines near the historic village of Gundaroo.
Matt gained a passion for wine as a schoolboy working at Wandin Valley winery at Lovedale. After school came travel to the US and a job as a cellarhand in Columbia Valley, Washington, followed in 2000 by a Charles Sturt University wine science degree. Next came a Hunter stint at Tamburlaine and a 2003 Coldstream Hills Yarra Valley vintage, then a seven-year Wandin Valley term culminating in the post of chief winemaker-general manager.
His parents' Gundaroo vineyard was a trigger in 2010 for Matt to quit Wandin and begin running Gundog and making it the fine, inventive, multi-regional boutique operation it is today.
WHAT an ingenious creation we have in this fine multi-layered M Burton Non-Vintage Riesling. It is brassy-tinted straw and has honeysuckle scents and vibrant ruby grapefruit front-palate flavour. Kiwifruit, apple peel, flint and lemon butter and toast elements display on the middle palate and slatey acid at the finish.
PRICE: $85.
DRINK WITH: lobster and avocado soufflé.
AGEING: seven years.
RATING: 5.5 stars (out of 6)
FROM the vines of Sturt University wine science professor-cum Young area vigneron Brian Freeman, the Gundog Estate 2021 Hilltops Shiraz No 1 has 14.2% alcohol, deep purple hues, potpourri aromas and intense blackcurrant front-palate flavour. The middle palate shows Morello cherry, briar, spice and mocha oak and the finish chalky tannins.
PRICE: $35.
DRINK WITH: coq au vin.
AGEING: 10 years.
RATING: 5 stars
A 13% ALCOHOL meld of cabernet sauvignon from Canberra Wine Region's Wallaroo vineyard at Hall township and Freeman Hilltops shiraz, this Gundog Estate 2022 Rosé is pale salmon pink and jelly bean-scented. The front palate features zingy strawberry flavour, the middle palate blueberry, pomegranate and spearmint and a finish of flinty acid.
PRICE: $30.
DRINK WITH: tapas.
AGEING: three years.
RATING: 4.5 stars
