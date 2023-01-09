THE hallowed turf of McDonald Jones Stadium isn't foreign ground when it comes to star power.
It's played host to football icon David Beckham, turned green and gold for the Socceroos and Matildas and been the playground of rugby league Immortal Andrew Johns.
But Newcastle isn't LA, or even Sydney, and there's something about a touch of Hollywood glamour that can send a Novocastrian crowd ga ga.
Actress Nicole Kidman and her country music husband Keith Urban caused a flutter at Sir Elton John's historic McDonald Jones Stadium concert on Sunday evening when they waltzed into the VIP tent at the sound desk.
A sea of phones were pointed at the famous couple as they arrived with Channel Nine entertainment presenter Richard Wilkins. Some members of the audience appeared so starstruck they constantly watched the pair rather than Elton himself.
The loved-up couple hugged, danced and appeared relaxed, despite the attention. Urban only performed at the nearby Newcastle Entertainment Centre himself last month.
Before the encore they were escorted out by their entourage and Topics overheard Kidman telling fans it was "a fantastic show."
THERE might have been 28,500 people inside McDonald Jones Stadium rocking out to Sir Elton John, but there were thousands more listening at home.
The Broadmeadow venue's first rock concert in 33 years was clearly heard in Waratah, Georgetown, Hamilton North, Mayfield and Lambton and many people took the opportunity to soak up the atmosphere with impromptu driveway and backyard parties.
Hamilton North resident Steve Barr set up a "backyard pass" at his home.
"It was just such a great atmosphere and a good night sitting out the back with the sound wafting over and you could hear the sound clearly," Barr said.
Barr caught Elton at Hope Estate in 2020, and while he isn't attending Tuesday night's show, he said live concerts at McDonald Jones Stadium were fantastic for Newcastle.
"There's not too many acts who can fill stadiums and they might be few and far between," he said. "But I think it's only good for Newcastle that we can start to get these sorts of things."
Hayley Balassone, who has tickets for Tuesday's show, listened from her Waratah home and described the experience as "surreal and magical."
"It was a little taster for Tuesday and got me in the mood," she said. "It felt quite special and it's really exciting for Newcastle to have acts like that playing locally."
Veteran percussionist Ray Cooper almost stole the show at the Elton John concert.
The 75-year-old lit up the crowd with his joyful and vigorous work on the congas and tambourine during Elton's two-and-a-half-hour set.
As Elton alluded to when introducing the band, Cooper has played with and for some of the greats of rock'n'roll, including Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Pink Floyd, The Rolling Stones, Eric Clapton, Mark Knopfler, Art Garfunkel, Carly Simon, America, Joan Armatrading, Cliff Richard, Roy Orbison, Sting, Bryan Ferry, Rod Stewart and Phil Collins.
The Englishman played a seven-minute percussion solo on congas, tambourine and gong during concerts on tour with Clapton in 1990. The energetic Cooper looked capable of repeating the feat on Sunday as he flung himself into his work.
Naturally Cooper received the biggest applause from the Newcastle crowd when Elton introduced his band.
