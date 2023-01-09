Adam Newling, with, William John Jr, Georgie Winchester - Grand Junction Hotel
Inimata, with Sondar, Me Local Member Of Parliament - Hamilton Station Hotel
Katie Noonan Joni Mitchell's Blue 50th Anniversary, with Georgie Jones - Lizotte's
Katie Bates & Ben de la Cour (USA) - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Hand Models, Ragdoll, Mayeflower - Hamilton Station Hotel
Adam Newling, with Teddie, Liquid Zoo - Cambridge
Changing Tides ft. CJ Stranger, Ben Leece & The Left Of The Dial, Johnston City - The Levee Maitland
Catherine Britt - Qirkz In The Hunter
Soul Sacrifice: Celebrating Carlos Santana - Lizotte's
Smacked Youth, with Acid Cherry, Grub - Stag & Hunter Hotel
Maids Of Horror, Loons, The Howlin' Rats - Rogue Scholar
Superyacht, Brrdman - The Ship Inn
Goon Gremlins, Hey Lenny - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Brennan Fell Trio - Oriental Hotel
Babe Rainbow, with Kanada The Loop - Cambridge
Changing Tides ft. Dan Sultan, Alex Lloyd - The Levee Maitland
Saylor The Flavor, Loons, Customer Service - Adamstown Uniting Church
Midway, with King Fusion, Rixon - Cambridge
Dire Straits Greatest Hits Tribute - Lizotte's
The Australian Iron Maiden Tribute - Wickham Park Hotel
Lachstock '23 - Lass O'Gowrie Hotel
Cormac Grant, Gia Ransome - Oriental Hotel
Glywn Ashton (UK) - Wickham Park Hotel
Acacia Blue, Moonwood, Lysytsa - Hamilton Station Hotel
Adam Miller Trio - Oriental Hotel
