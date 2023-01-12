Newcastle Herald
Short Story Competition 2023 finalist: Rhonda Mackey's Fault lines

By Rhonda Mackey
January 12 2023 - 3:30pm
Picture by Peter Lorimer

It was a sliding door moment. Standing on the esplanade, Kirsty gazes down at the sandy pool, brushes her windblown grey hair off her face, and feels the years roll back. Then, she sees the fresh faced young woman she'd been, sitting and smiling as she watched her two small children giggle and splash in the shallows, tipping the water from their little buckets. The water surrounding the continents was safe and warm and each concrete country - visible back then - had beckoned her toddlers with the thrill of discovery.

