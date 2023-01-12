Thinking back now, as a seasoned older woman, Kirsty wishes she'd understood then what bitter experience taught her: gentleness only enticed bullies to attack mode. In the car, travelling home from the beach, she'd attempted to quietly reason with him. With the children leaning into each other on the back seat, pale, still and silent, as they were learning to always be, she said in a hushed voice; "Don't you realise how you embarrassed me? Do you want our friends to think you're a bully?" His left hand then slid off the steering wheel and landed on her thigh, where he knew a bruise already existed, he squeezed harder and harder still as he accelerated - going too fast now for the windy road they're on. Speaking softly, but his eyes shooting daggers;