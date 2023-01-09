Keolis Downer has pledged to correct transport issues at Sunday's Elton John concert for the second gig on Tuesday night.
The transport provider conceded routes were "overwhelmed" and more resources needed after reports of hour-long waits for buses from McDonald Jones Stadium and full shuttles travelling past stops to the event.
One attendee said he had to direct his bus driver from the stadium to Mayfield after he became lost. Scott McIntyre said the hour wait wasn't a huge issue for him, but was shocked his driver didn't know where he was going.
He also said there wasn't a lot of signage directing people to the right buses after the event, which led to people massing rather than forming orderly queues.
"There was just no communication, no organisation," he said.
Keolis Downer said demand was higher than expected, with over 12,000 chartered from the stadium.
Extra drivers were called in. The company said it was likely the Mayfield driver was deployed at the last minute to help and did not understand the route. They said feedback would be taken on board to ensure drivers understood the routes.
The company said waiting bays were allocated with barricading and a marshal on each area, but "more barricading and better queuing systems were needed".
"Some locations and routes were overwhelmed during peak times," they said.
"These issues will be corrected before the Tuesday concert."
Buses, barricading and site staff will all be increased and a better wayfinding system implemented.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
