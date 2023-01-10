LAST year Keenan Marsden started his international career on the road - Peru, Hungary and France.
This week the Hunter Hurricanes captain will experience his first game for Australia at home.
But the three-Test series against Japan in Perth, which starts on Wednesday, also doubles as a chance for Marsden to state his case for next year's Olympics.
Upcoming performances will help determine the Sharks squad for a men's World Cup tournament in March and the World Championships in Japan in July.
Marsden wants to try and tick all the right boxes on his way to a Games debut in Paris in 2024.
"It's probably the biggest team [World Championships] to try and make because the following year is obviously an Olympic year," Marsden told the Newcastle Herald.
"If you can kind of take a claim on a spot in these two teams [World Cup, World Championships] then you're looking nice for the Olympic team as well. So it's a massive year for water polo and myself."
Perth will also host women's internationals between the Stingers and Olympic gold medallists USA as well as the Australian Youth Water Polo Championships.
"I haven't played anything for the Aussies with a home crowd so it's a first for me. It's exciting to have a Test series coming up, but especially when you've got national [age] championships on here at the same time," Marsden said.
In terms of opponents Japan, Marsden said "they aren't the genuine bigger bodies you normally see when we play against European teams but they are always super fit and well drilled".
Newcastle duo Nathan Power and Mitch Robinson are also travelling with the Sharks. Tokyo Olympian Power was named co-captain in 2022 while Robinson remains uncapped.
"I think three of us in the Aussie squad gives credit to the product coming out of Newcastle and the Hunter," Marsden said.
The other two Tests are scheduled for Friday and Sunday.
Meanwhile, the Hunter men's squad held a training camp with Drummoyne Devils at Lambton Pool over the weekend as the countdown continues toward the Australian Water Polo League. The 2023 season starts on January 27.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald.
