Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

Frustrated Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas urges his players to believe in themselves

By Robert Dillon
January 9 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas has been frustrated by his team's underwhelming form in recent weeks. Picture by Marina Neil

JETS coach Arthur Papas has urged his struggling players to "keep believing in themselves", adding that it is highly unlikely reinforcements will be arriving to help turn their season around.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.