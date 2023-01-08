Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Business

The Newcastle Hotel warning: Liquor and Gaming NSW hands out warning for 'undue disturbance' as licensee argues city's live music scene 'diminishes'

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 15 2023 - 11:04am, first published 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Hotel received a warning from Liquor and Gaming NSW in December. Picture by Marina Neil.

THE Newy Hotel has been slapped with a Liquor and Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) warning after a neighbour complained the live music, fried chicken and karaoke joint makes too much noise.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.