THE Newy Hotel has been slapped with a Liquor and Gaming NSW (L&GNSW) warning after a neighbour complained the live music, fried chicken and karaoke joint makes too much noise.
Licensee Paul Curtis said his concern is the influence an individual can have on a venue's success in Newcastle's night time economy.
"Newy is renowned for its live music, and that is slowly diminishing because people have this control, this complaint ability," he said.
"We're still doing corrective works just to satisfy ourselves.
"There are plenty of residents closer than the complainant and they don't complain or have an issue, all residents including the complainant have a direct number to the hotel operations manager to call and register an issue."
He said the hotel has spent upwards of $50,000 trying to soundproof the venue and undertaking its own acoustic testing to ensure it's compliant with regulations.
The complaint was first lodged with L&GNSW in July 2021, with the complainant alleging the pub plays "loud and constant" music which they can hear in their home in the early hours of the morning.
They claimed patrons cause excessive noise leaving the hotel, litter, urinate and engage in anti-social behaviour ending up in shouting and arguments - which has led to sleep deprivation and anxiety.
When an inspector came in August 2022, they could hear music and singing coming from the hotel, along with a "wailing" sound which "was very distinct in nature and appeared to be uncoordinated singing".
In December, L&GNSW regulatory interventions manager John Coady warned the licensee to ensure there's no future "undue disturbance".
"It's reasonable to expect some level of noise will be generated from the normal operation of the hotel, including noise from live and amplified entertainment, patrons and pedestrian traffic," he said.
"However, it is evident the hotel's operational changes in 2018 coincide with the disturbance experienced by the complainant.
"I am satisfied there is sufficient evidence before me to reasonably conclude the hotel has, at times, unduly disturbed the quiet and good order of the neighbourhood."
It's the only pub in Newcastle with an extended trading license until 5am, according to police, and in 2018 rebranded from The Gateway Hotel to The Newcastle Hotel.
According to L&GNSW records, the hotel has received 19 complaints since 2015 for excessive noise and anti-social behaviour, six of those in 2021 and three in 2022.
The complainant has lodged 11 complaints to L&GNSW.
Mr Curtis told L&GNSW at a meeting in 2019 that he was taking the complaints seriously and had put a number of controls in place, including increased security, patrols of surrounding streets to move loiterers on and a community meeting to hand out a complaint number - along with sound-proofing measures.
He told the Herald it's hard to justify spending more than they have on sound leaks when it's "just one resident complaining".
"It's been ongoing from one resident for a number of years, we have done extensive capital works to try and satisfy the neighbour and that hasn't resulted in better outcomes for the hotel," he said.
Police confirmed that in 48 inspections between December 2020 to 2021 there were no breaches of the hotel's liquor licence.
It's been on the corner of Maitland Road and George Street since about 1890, operating under its current liquor licence since December 1957.
The complainant has lived nearby for the last 13 years, and Mr Coady acknowledged the order of occupancy was in the hotel's favour.
"I have also considered the operational change the hotel underwent in 2018, marketing to a younger demographic and resulting in increased patronage," he said.
"In this context, it is reasonable to expect significant responsibility lies with the hotel to ensure its changes in operation do not unduly disturb the quiet and good order of the neighbourhood.
"The hotel has been responsive to the complaint, and I find the proactive measures implemented to be a positive representation that the hotel is taking the complaint seriously to address the issues and concerns raised."
In his decision, Mr Coady noted the complainant's main issue of low frequency bass noise was not identified by inspectors and the hotel implemented actions to resolve the issue.
The complainant sought a comprehensive rubbish sweep and more security patrols, an independent audit of the sound system, as well as replacement of glass in the windows and doors.
L&GNSW found it was not necessary to impose those conditions.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council.
