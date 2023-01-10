LIKE Tim Roberts, ("Finish one job before starting on the next", Letters, 6/1), I encourage City of Newcastle to look after assets we already have rather than spend money on new projects like the reconstruction of Foreshore Park.
The council does a good job with its gardens of annuals in Civic Park and Christie Park. They are their best right now. I also like the council's efforts to establish dry-land planter boxes, street trees, and gardens along footpaths and nature strips, but these facilities are often in dire need of maintenance. Money diverted from the proposed Foreshore Park rebuild to a simple replanting of trees removed from Foreshore Park for Supercars, and to the maintenance of existing gardens, would be a better option.
The city needs fewer hard surfaces. Please make The Station and the South Newcastle Skateboard area the last gasp of this council's love affair with concrete. Too much concrete is too much concrete.
Better garden maintenance by City of Newcastle would serve as a model to Keolis Downer which, as I understand it, is responsible for the nature strip along the middle of Hunter and Scott streets and which is often in a derelict condition.
Robust garden maintenance programs by the council and Keolis Downer would do wonders for the city. The building of new structures without the resources for keeping them and the existing infrastructure in order is of dubious value.
THE Hunter Region has always been spread out. Today, public transport, whether road or rail, can never become both profitable and convenient. Public transport will continue to be slow, expensive and inconvenient for people who cannot use or afford a private motor vehicle or a cab, ("Trips down", Newcastle Herald 9/1).
The inner Hunter once possessed a network of narrow gauge steam tram lines that ran along the coal routes. These routes connected underground collieries to the wharves and the industrial area of Newcastle. Steam trams were both convenient and cheap. They took working people to most places they needed to go, or wanted to go. People didn't need cars. For example, a steam passenger tram once operated from Belmont to Newcastle along the present day Fernleigh Track. It took local people directly into Newcastle in no time at all. The present day privatised bus wends its way through the suburbs and takes forever.
It is a pity that our forebears didn't have more foresight. After each mine was closed and its assets were sold up, the local and state governments could have bought that part of the rail network owned by the coal company. After the government had acquired the narrow gauge network, it could have been electrified and extended into new suburbs. If that had occurred we would now have a cheap, convenient public transport network servicing the old coalfields centres and extending to newer suburbs. Newcastle might still have a thriving CBD.
FURTHER to trusting our COVID experts, a recent submission to Parliament's Long COVID inquiry, by former AMA president Professor Kerryn Phelps, hardly instils confidence. Admitting that she and her partner both had severe adverse reactions to their COVID shots, Dr Phelps takes aim at the TGA for not following up on adverse reactions, questioning claims around the safety of vaccines due to inadequate data. She says other doctors have also experienced serious and persistent adverse events but regulators of the medical profession have "censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that might undermine the government's vaccine rollout or risk suspension or loss of their registration." As Albert Camus put it, the welfare of the people has always been the alibi of tyrants, with the added advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.
ALL I hear on the news is war and more war; men playing their war games. I ask, when will men put their guns down to protect women, children and the elderly of this world? I say no to war, it's peace we want to hear.
I am ashamed to hear Australian politicians are making a business from military hardware, selling it to other countries just to kill more women and children.
I believe we should defend our country and we should invest in making our own military hardware, but I also believe selling war machines to other countries should be stopped. There is no excuse for politicians to become sales people for the business of war.
My opinion is that the Australian people did not vote in politicians to become war mongers. Make love, not war.
YOUR correspondent, ("Voice won't solve real problems", Letters, 7/1), queries why the Voice is needed when the Minister for Indigenous Affairs leads the National Indigenous Australians Agency (NIAA) whose charter includes consulting with and advocating for Indigenous Australians.
Fair question. However, although the NIAA Stretch Reconciliation Action Plan has many worthy aims, there is no requirement that it report to parliament. The NIAA is staffed by public servants who report to the Minister for Indigenous Affairs who may make decisions and issue directions unilaterally or, in the case of significant issues, refer to Cabinet. In other words, there is no requirement that the views of Indigenous people, heard through the NIAA consultation process, be brought to the attention of the parliament so that those views are known and taken into account on legislation that may directly affect them. By all accounts, the NIAA hasn't achieved much in the three years since its establishment.
The Uluru Statement From the Heart includes two simple requests: the establishment of a First Nations Voice enshrined in the Constitution (so it can't simply be legislated away) and "Makarrata", or truth-telling about Indigenous history. That is all. Just to be heard - and listened to - and for the truth to finally be told. After all that they have suffered in the last two and a half centuries, is that unreasonable?
IN previous referendum to change our Constitution, the government was legally required to send each eligible voter a pamphlet containing arguments for and against the proposed changes. In regard to the Voice referendum the Federal government only intends to run an education campaign so that voters will be fully informed. Education, by definition, is a process of giving or receiving systematic instruction. Voters should be given the relevant arguments for and against the Voice and not be systematically educated in which way to vote.
THE Topics piece from Daniel Sprague, ("Newcastle and me", Topics, 9/1), was a great read. This bloke from Melbourne has visited more sites in "Newy"in one week than I have in 40 years. It seems no one told him about the amazing beaches of Lake Macquarie, the lake itself with all its boating and restaurants. And what about the Watagans, the vineyards and fantastic Port Stephens. That's just the tip of the iceberg, Daniel. You'll need much more than a week the next time you visit.
I BELIEVE Peter Sansom's letter, ("Revitalisation not the reality", Letters, 9/1) with, opposite, Daniel Sprague's article ("Newcastle and me: love at first sight", Topics, 9/1) make it clear Newcastle was really hoodwinked by truncation of the nation's foremost intercity railway. There's plenty of reason for many to love Newcastle. And it's been around almost as long as Sydney.
HEY Newcastle council, just wondering if all the semi permanent bus residents that live in and around Nobbys car park are getting free tickets to Supercars this year? Maybe you could supply them toilets for the event. They have the best view in Newcastle. Just saying.
I STRONGLY agree with Greg Black's comments re the speed of scooters and bikes in Lake Macquarie, ("Should e-bike riders have to get a licence?", Letters, 9/1). Even when they do toot, your reaction has to be lightning fast to take evasive action due to their speed. I walked left all the way yesterday as usual, but still feel threatened. LMCC could clear up some spots where the path is choked and narrowed too.
As we switch to electric vehicles and realise that the number of charging stations, particularly in Australia, has to increase, has anyone thought of the extra pressure put on electrical supplies while we wean ourselves off petroleum products? I hope that some body is weighing up the balances in this situation. It's almost like voting on the "Voice" before we know what it really is. Friends of mine in the UK look back on the days of the Brexit vote realising how little they knew when that was decided. Oh well life goes on, doesn't it?
THE climate is indeed unpredictable. I bet on a trotter at Newcastle and the race was abandoned. Yet I am here in New Lambton burning rubbish instead of burying it.
EXPORTING coal to China again - good on ya Albo. If it happens I'm sure Mr Bandt will give you his full support. It's enough to make other coal exporting countries green with envy: getting things done. There's next election's slogan.
