Letters and short takes January 11 2023

By Letters to the Editor
January 11 2023 - 4:00am
Reader Roland Bannister highlights council flower beds in Civic Park and Christie Park as exemplary. Picture by Ryan Osland

LIKE Tim Roberts, ("Finish one job before starting on the next", Letters, 6/1), I encourage City of Newcastle to look after assets we already have rather than spend money on new projects like the reconstruction of Foreshore Park.

