FURTHER to trusting our COVID experts, a recent submission to Parliament's Long COVID inquiry, by former AMA president Professor Kerryn Phelps, hardly instils confidence. Admitting that she and her partner both had severe adverse reactions to their COVID shots, Dr Phelps takes aim at the TGA for not following up on adverse reactions, questioning claims around the safety of vaccines due to inadequate data. She says other doctors have also experienced serious and persistent adverse events but regulators of the medical profession have "censored public discussion about adverse events following immunisation, with threats to doctors not to make any public statements about anything that might undermine the government's vaccine rollout or risk suspension or loss of their registration." As Albert Camus put it, the welfare of the people has always been the alibi of tyrants, with the added advantage of giving the servants of tyranny a good conscience.