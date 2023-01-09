Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Big guns line up shoot-out

Updated January 10 2023 - 3:00pm, first published 10:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Arsenal have set up a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Manchester City after eventually seeing off third-tier Oxford United.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.