Big guns line up shoot-out

Arsenal have set up a blockbuster FA Cup fourth-round clash at Manchester City after eventually seeing off third-tier Oxford United.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta made seven changes from the recent goalless stalemate with Newcastle and the Premier League leaders were made to work hard for a 3-0 victory at the Kassam Stadium.
Neither side mustered a shot on target in an utterly forgettable opening 45 minutes before Mohamed Elneny's first goal in 617 days broke the deadlock and a classy Eddie Nketiah double wrapped up the win.
England international Bukayo Saka limped off for Arsenal, who will travel to their nearest title rivals City as a reward for cup progress.
Not until 10 minutes after the interval did the capacity crowd witness a shot on target, Saka cutting inside before seeing his effort cleared off the line by Lewis Bate.
On 63 minutes, the 14-time FA Cup winners finally went ahead.
Fabio Vieira - arguably the most ineffectual player on the pitch in the opening hour - providing a free-kick into the box which Elneny headed home with force.
Vieira was again on hand to lay on Arsenal's second, slipping in a fine through-ball which was collected by Nketiah, who showed his cool by rounding McGinty and tapping home.
Nketiah would double up for the evening on 76 minutes with a deft finish from a Gabriel Martinelli pass, although he appeared offside, with the lack of VAR working in Arsenal's favour.
Saka had gone down injured moments earlier and limped around the side of the pitch to be replaced by Emile Smith Rowe - his fellow England international returning from a four-month injury lay-off.
Saka's knock will be the main concern for Arteta, who takes his side to face neighbours Tottenham on Sunday afternoon on the back of this hard-fought victory.
Meanwhile, Tottenham's World Cup-winning goalkeeper and captain, Hugo Lloris, has announced his retirement from international football.
The 36-year-old's last match for France was the 2022 World Cup final in December, in which Les Bleus were defeated by Argentina in a penalty shoot-out.
He had previously led France to victory in the 2018 World Cup final.
Lloris made a record 145 appearances for France from 2008-22, captaining the team 121 times, also a record.
He made his international debut in 2008 and went on to play in the European Championship four times as well as four World Cup tournaments.
"There comes a time when you have to know how to hand over the reins. I have always said over and over again that the French team doesn't belong to anyone, and we all have to make sure that's the case, me first," he told French sports newspaper L'Equipe. "I think that the team is ready to go on."
There is also a goalkeeper who is ready," he added, in what is believed to be a reference to Milan's Mike Maignan.
"I prefer to go out at my peak than wait for a downturn. There is also a family choice, I feel the need to spend more time with my wife and children," said Lloris, who will continue playing for Tottenham in the Premier League.
