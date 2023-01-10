Newcastle Herald
A-League Women: Newcastle Jets sweat on fitness of US weapons

By Craig Kerry
January 11 2023 - 7:00am
American striker Sarah Griffith has been battling lower-back pain and has missed Newcastle's past two A-League Women's matches. Picture by Marina Neil

Jets women's coach Ash Wilson will welcome back keeper Georgina Worth but question marks remain over the fitness of American attacking weapons Murphy Agnew and Sarah Griffith as Newcastle prepare to take on Canberra away on Saturday.

