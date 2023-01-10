Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Newcastle Jockey Club renames Newmarket and looks at spring feature changes

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
January 10 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kris Lees-trained Wandabaa, right, claiming the 2022 Newcastle Newmarket. Lees has taken out the past four editions of the race, also winning with Gem Song, Special Reward and Princess Posh. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Newcastle Jockey Club has changed the name of its autumn group 3 race and is planning next month to review its spring features.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.