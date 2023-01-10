Newcastle Jockey Club renames Newmarket and looks at spring feature changes

Newcastle Jockey Club has changed the name of its autumn group 3 race and is planning next month to review its spring features.
The Newcastle Newmarket, a 1400m quality held each March since 1955, has been renamed the Newcastle Stakes. The first running under the title will be on March 3.
NJC chief executive Duane Dowell said the change was designed to "give the race its own identity" away from other Newmarket races and he hoped the move, which sponsor Horsepower supported, would give more punch to promoting the day.
The Newcastle Stakes will also rise in prizemoney from $160,000 to $200,000, in line with state-wide increases for group 3 races.
"It was interesting the discussion we had about what the word Newmarket means, and it certainly has some historic value, but we wanted to keep moving forward," Dowell said.
"We felt the Newcastle part was really important and just having it as the Newcastle Stakes would grab the city again, a bit like the analogy we use with our Hunter day.
"Every second club has a Newmarket, and the one at Flemington is probably the main one, but a heap of country clubs run one."
Despite the move, Dowell said the Newcastle race "will probably always have the registered name as the Newmarket."
Another change on the program is to the race for two-year-olds, the 1400m Beaumont Handicap, which becomes the 1300m Paul Perry Handicap.
The NJC could also make changes to their spring features, which include the group 3 Newcastle Cup, Cameron Handicap and Tibbie Stakes in September and the Spring Stakes on Hunter day in November.
Dowell said the NJC board, in consultation with Racing NSW and the Australian Turf Club, would review the races, in particular the Cameron Handicap and Spring Stakes.
The Cameron (1500m), which clashes with the group 3 Bill Ritchie Handicap (1400m) the following day at Randwick, had just six runners in 2022. Dowell conceded the Cameron "probably had it's weakest edition last year".
The Spring Stakes (1600m) for three-year-olds was moved from Newcastle Cup day to boost the new Hunter program in 2019, but a move back could be on the cards to better suit programming and attract stronger fields.
"We know the Spring Stakes is certainly in view. We are not pre-empting any changes or the time it will be run, but we need to review it," he said. "It and the Cameron Handicap are probably the two under the microscope the most.
"There are clashes with the Cameron and Bill Ritchie. They are pulling from the same pool of horses and in recent times we've had smaller fields. We need to look at it and see if we can do better. The Spring Stakes is about whether it is best suited on the Hunter day."
He said the rising class of fields for the $1 million Hunter (1300m) would most likely lead to a lift in benchmark, from 88, for the other 1300m event on that program, creating a "genuine consolation race" with its own name.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.