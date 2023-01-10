A SLICE of bush paradise could become suburbia with a development application to subdivide land at Wyee Point into 74 lots and build two access roads.
The proposed $30 million development, called Ramsgate Estate, could see 123 homes built on the site, adding up to 370 people to the town's population.
According to the proposal's social impact statement, "there are sufficient community and recreational facilities that exist or are proposed in the wider area to cater for the additional population".
"Importantly, consideration should be given to providing pedestrian and cycle linkages to the existing township," it said.
"Connectivity with the existing township will be an important component of future design work and it is likely this will occur based upon the proposed subdivision layout."
It said there is potential for short-term negative impacts on neighbours in Wyee Point, with land clearing, dust and noise as a result of construction.
After the access roads are built, housing construction is expected to take several years with homes being built on between 10 and 20 per cent of lots each year.
The estate itself would sit at the southern end of Lake Macquarie with about 1.5 kilometres of shore frontage.
It's estimated that if the development reaches 123 homes, it's likely to bring with it 540 construction jobs.
The new plans are the result of a reshuffle of a historical paper subdivision created about 130 years earlier.
Lake Macquarie City Council approved a new area plan with the potential for 196 blocks in July, last year.
The council sold 54 lots and unformed roads for $858,000 at Ramsgate Estate in 2020 to FTLR Pty Ltd, the major landowner with 375 lots already in the estate and the proponent of a development scheme to rezone and re-subdivide part of the area.
According to the DA, the proposal would have a "significant positive benefit" for the community in helping meet the need for affordable housing.
Submissions on the proposal close January 25, to make a comment visit the council's website.
The Herald contacted the applicant, John Travers, for comment.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
