Mysterious Blue Dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) washes up on Redhead beach

Liz Langdale
Jessica Brown
By Liz Langdale, and Jessica Brown
Updated January 10 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
Blue Dragon (Glaucus atlanticus) washes up on a Hunter beach. Picture by Dave Anderson

THE beautiful yet mysterious blue dragons have been spotted on Hunter beaches once again, arriving alongside the recent armada of bluebottles.

