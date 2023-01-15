She also had great admiration for the work of the Salvation Army who opened the old home as a private maternity home in 1925, christening it 'Hillcrest'. In the 1950s it was reported to accommodate 39 patients ("16 married and 23 unmarried mothers"). Adoptions were also arranged from here. It was reported to be Newcastle's only maternity hospital devoted solely to this service. The home's spacious bedrooms, which had high ceilings that made them cool in summer, became maternity wards.