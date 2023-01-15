Newcastle Herald
History | Merewether's restored gem 'The Ridge' offered for sale for the first time in 42 years

By Mike Scanlon
January 15 2023 - 2:30pm
The Ridge, as seen from the south-west over a former colliery dam (now Gibbs Brothers oval) in 1901, and today's images.

THERE are houses, and then there are houses. But there is only one called The Ridge.

