Call on coal industry to pay for Stockton beach rehabilitation as NSW Greens unveil their March election campaign

By Editorial
January 11 2023 - 8:30am
Greens propose coal industry levy as March NSW election policy for Stockton beach

THE coal industry has proved itself an adept campaigner against any suggestion of higher taxation, but the NSW Greens will go to the March 2023 state election arguing for a levy on coal leaving the Port of Newcastle to pay for the rehabilitation of Stockton beach.

