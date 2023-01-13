WHEN Triple Zero call takers pick up the phone, the person on the other end is more often than not having the worst day of their life.
Inside the Northern Control Centre at Newcastle a quiet hum, almost a vibration, courses through the room.
There's no panic or pandemonium; just a controlled, compassionate willingness to help.
At the helm is acting associate director of clinical operations Sharne Hall. Behind her computer monitors flash with incoming jobs, buzzers go off and lights on each desk change from red to green - on call, off call.
"The first call could be anything, and that's the beauty of this job: every day is a different day," she said.
"We have those wonderful jobs where you've brought a baby into the world and you're making sure it's breathing, conscious and safe until the paramedics arrive - or sometimes you're the last person someone speaks to because they unfortunately pass away.
"You think of everything on the news, someone in NSW has taken that Triple Zero call."
On any given day former bankers, travel agents and paramedics clock-in for a 12-hour shift at either 6:30am or 6:30pm.
After a quick muster to discuss any trends or prepare for special events like Australia Day or New Year's Eve, the team log on to their computers and the calls come rolling in.
It can be anything from a sore limb or a baby being born to car accidents, major trauma or injuries suffered during significant weather events.
Last year alone Newcastle's Northern Control Centre dealt with 231,360 cases - with 10 dispatchers each responsible for tasking more than 6000 responses.
One individual tasked more than 7000.
Naturally, it's a high-stress job that requires sacrifice. To provide a 24/7 service staff sometimes have to miss weddings, birthdays, Easter and Christmas Day with family, Ms Hall said.
"You don't know how it's going to impact you until you start doing the job," she said.
"You need to have a high level of resilience and be someone who's caring and compassionate because no matter what, for everyone who calls Triple Zero it's their emergency.
"It might not be an emergency for me for someone to have a sore toe, but for them it could be the biggest thing that's happened in their life and they need assistance, so you have to remain compassionate to every caller."
Mondays are surprisingly busy, and weekends bring with them an expected level of alcohol or drug-fuelled injuries and incidents.
Amongst it all Triple Zero call takers have to be resilient, level-headed, reassuring, caring and quick on a keyboard.
Often they'll never know the outcome of a job, and it can play on people's minds.
In some cases, Ms Hall said they can try to find out what happened to give a call taker closure, but for those who never get answers there's a quiet room to gather their thoughts and staff psychologists on hand.
"I think that's the hardest part of the job," she said.
"You have to have the understanding that you've done the best that you can do for that person at the time and you need to be comfortable with that.
"You have to have it in the back of your mind that you're not going to know the outcome of a lot of these stories but you just need to know you've done the best for that patient."
On the rare occasion Triple Zero callers can meet up with patients, like Newcastle's Sarah Smith who helped deliver Forresters Beach couple Garth and Tanya Andrews baby girl Mia over the phone - it's incredibly special.
The surprise delivery was her third solo phone call at the centre, and one she'll never forget.
"Just to hear those first cries from Mia was amazing," she said.
Before she took the job at the control centre, Ms Smith worked as a travel agent and at a skydiving joint in Belmont.
It's a huge change of pace, and it takes a special kind of person.
"I think you have to enjoy being helpful and love talking to people, wanting to help people in their time of need," she said.
"It could be the worst day of their life or the best day of their life, like giving birth to a baby, so to be able to be a part of that process, go home and know you have done such a positive thing for the community is a really big thing for me and it gives you a lot of self worth."
Often the people dialling Triple Zero are incredibly stressed, and it's the call takers job to bring a calm and reassuring presence to the phone to get the information they need.
Sometimes stress can turn into aggression or abuse, as the person calling in is faced with a situation out of their control.
That's where their extensive training comes in, Ms Hall said.
"You almost know instantly whether a call will be heightened or not by the first breath someone takes when you say, 'Ambulance emergency, what town or suburb?'" she said.
"You either hear the scream straight away where go you, 'Okay, here we go, this is going to be a big one', or 'Thank God I've gotten through my mum is sick' and they're settled and calm because they know help is on the way.
"You need so much pertinent information from that caller and you do need a high level of resilience because you are seeing the most horrific things everyday."
For callers who aren't able to give clear information, the system itself is high-tech enough to triangulate close to an individual's location or register the address of the phone they're calling from.
The advent of the mobile phone has been a blessing and a curse. Where home phones would previously give an exact address, the one registered with a mobile isn't always indicative of the caller's location.
The outbreak of COVID-19 also shifted things, at the height of the pandemic in 2020 to 2021 the centre's core volume went down because people didn't want to go to hospital, Ms Hall said.
"People didn't want to see anyone, the world was separated, we all lived isolated and we didn't want to know anyone because we didn't want to catch COVID," she said.
"Now the world is opening back up again we're definitely seeing an increase in core volume, there's probably people who didn't get treatment in that two-year period that unfortunately now are sicker than they might have been had they got intervention earlier."
Before COVID-19, Ms Hall said Friday and Saturday nights were notorious for alcohol-fuelled jobs, but living "post-COVID" they haven't seen as much of that.
Holiday periods are busier again, with incidents at beaches or lakes and car accidents caused by people travelling up and down the coast.
"In saying all that though, last week on Tuesday was like nothing we've seen in months and we don't have a reason for it - we had abdominal pains, chest pains, you name it," Ms Hall said.
With 19 years in a NSW Ambulance role, seven of those as an on-road paramedic, Ms Hall has almost seen it all.
"I joined because I care for people and that's in my nature, but the reason why I love the position I'm doing at the moment is to look after the people that I work with and make sure they're okay and happy to be at work," she said.
"It is such a stressful job and to be in a position where I'm trying my best every single day to make sure that they're comfortable, supported and looked after in their role - it's a privilege."
And, the opportunity to join the team has opened up with ambulance control centres across the state looking to fill roles thanks to a state budget boost last year.
The recruitment drive is hoped to build the workforce and manage the increasing demand for emergency services.
Applicants need a first aid certificate and are sent to Sydney for further training.
For more information or to apply for a role visit the NSW Ambulance website.
