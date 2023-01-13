Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Health
Exclusive

An exclusive look inside a NSW Triple Zero emergency call centre

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated January 13 2023 - 7:12pm, first published 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHEN Triple Zero call takers pick up the phone, the person on the other end is more often than not having the worst day of their life.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Madeline Link

Madeline Link

Journalist

Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.