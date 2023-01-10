Finally, Newcastle has an annual outdoor sculpture prize.
It was a long time coming and has been a long-time topic of conversation in the local arts community, says local sculptor Grahame Wilson.
Wilson (not to be confused with another local sculptor, Graham Wilson), decided to dedicate himself to the concept.
He has single-handedly set up Sculptures@Scratchley, creating it as a charitable association to benefit local arts as well as assist in the work of Fort Scratchley's museum.
"There's been a lot of talk over the years ever since Sculpture by the Sea," Wilson says.
"I just got sick of people saying 'we should have, we should have', I thought let's do it."
Sculpture by the Sea, which had its origins along Sydney's Bondi to Tamarama coastal walk 25 years ago, is billed as one of Sydney's most popular events, bringing in half a million visitors. It is the largest annual sculpture exhibition in the world, according to its organisers.
Since 2005, Sculpture by the Sea has also been running a slightly smaller show at Perth's Cottesloe Beach, which attracts visitation of more than 200,000.
Sculptures@Scratchley is being held in partnership with Newcastle Museum (which oversees the site for the Newcastle City Council), and the Fort Scratchley Historical Society, operator of the fort's museum and enclosed grounds.
Newcastle Museum director Julie Baird, says the sculpture prize is expected to bring more attention to the fort, as not just a place for people interested in military history.
It's a nice place to unwind, Baird says.
"By some sort of quirk of nature," she says, the fort's commanding position - overlooking the city, the harbour, the distant landscape and the distant ocean horizon - creates a sense of removal from daily concerns.
The grassy headland makes its own horizon line too, at once hovering above and melding into the breaking waves below. It is a place of altered perspective.
"What a great spot," says Wilson, on his recent reconnaissance of the fort.
It is one of many visits he's made to the site since securing the exhibition plan with fort museum president Frank Carter.
And, it's one of many times he has uttered those words. Climbing up the headland in a sculptural fashion, the fort is full of natural gallery spaces, from the surreally expansive to those tucked within the site's many nooks.
After a few years hatching plans that failed to materialise, Wilson was looking at the grounds outside the fort as another option. That's when he met Carter, who had also been wanting more arts events.
"When Grahame surfaced and said 'hey, would you be interested in doing this' it just made a lot of sense," Carter says.
The fort has previously hosted art events, including the annual Music of the Guns attracting a thousand-plus crowd.
And it has been the location for music video shoots, including a local drummer who recorded a sequence cataloguing the hits of the Newcastle-born former international band Silverchair.
"From my perspective, this will introduce the fort to people who probably wouldn't come near," Carter says.
Likewise, visitors who come for the site's military history will have an arts experience that they might not otherwise attend.
The organisers are also hoping that the exhibition, which will run for two weeks from May 13 this year, will coincide with the annual whale migration, adding another layer to the visitor experience as the site is perfectly positioned for whale-spotting.
"The fort is one of the gems of Newcastle, once they see it then they'll come back again," Baird says.
Wilson will soon officially launch Sculptures@Scratchley on national and international art prize listings, saying the award total of $40,000 is high for a non-acquisitive prize.
The People's Choice Award is the prize's most lucrative, offering $25,000 - a point of difference from other sculpture prizes.
The exhibition's peer-judged award, also non-acquisitive, is $15,000.
Sculpture entry is by a selection panel, including locally-raised Sydney-based curator Tania Creighton.
Entry will be free, as it always is to the fort. People's choice voting will be cast via a purchased catalogue, which will also enter visitors into a door prize. In this inaugural year, the prize will be a cast steel bird sculpture by Wilson.
