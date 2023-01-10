Beka Mikeltadze's lack of goals a concern for Newcastle Jets coach Arthur Papas

JETS coach Arthur Papas hopes star import Beka Mikeltadze can rediscover his mojo before Newcastle's finals hopes disappear without trace.
The Georgian striker was outstanding for the Jets last season, scoring 13 goals in 24 appearances.
But the goals have dried up this season, and he has scored only twice in 10 games, including a crucial missed penalty in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Macarthur at Campbelltown.
"He's probably going through a rough trot in terms of where it doesn't fall your way, and then when it does you miss a couple of big chances," Papas said.
"He's got to work through that in his career.
"He had such a good season last year and he's under more scrutiny this year.
"We tried to get more numbers around him [on Sunday], and we did, to give him a bit of support, and it worked for us on a number of occasions ... but you need to score goals and ultimately we didn't do that."
Meanwhile, young defender Mark Natta will need to be cleared to play in Sunday's clash with Western United after copping a battering in the loss to Macarthur.
"He'll have to be assessed," Papas said.
"I think he got hit maybe three times in the course of the game, in the head."
IN THE NEWS:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.