FIRE fighters battled a bulldozer fire at a Wallsend garbage tip on Wednesday morning.
Emergency services were called to a machinery fire at Summerhill Waste Management Centre on Minmi Road at 6am.
Crews from Wallsend and Minmi attended the scene to find a large bulldozer fully engulfed in flames.
The area was secured and crews started pumping water onto the fire, which had already started to spread.
The blaze, which has been described as 'out of the ordinary' by fire fighters, was extinguished just after 7am.
It is understood the bulldozer was destroyed, but no one was injured during the incident.
The cause of the fire will now be the focus of an investigation.
