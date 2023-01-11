But towards the end of 2022 there was a clash of views between our senior politicians and the health bureaucrats. The CMO, Paul Kelly, advised that there was insufficient rationale to restrict travel from China to Australia. The government ignored his advice and followed the response of many of Australia's trading partners. Our government, along with those of the US, Canada, France, Italy, Spain, UK, India, South Korea, Malaysia, and Japan, opted instead to require a PCR test before allowing international travel from China. Amazingly, the government in China has taken offence, despite having the exact requirement for incoming travellers to their country. Moreover, they have threatened countermeasures against countries putting such restrictions in place, including Australia, arguing that they were not based on scientific evidence.