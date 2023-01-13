6 beds | 7 cars | 4 baths
Singleton`s grand residence `Pelerin', circa 1891, is now available.
Set high on 3370 square metres of private manicured gardens and grounds, the residence has been restored and renovated and presents in showpiece condition.
Living over 2 levels the versatile floorplan and beautiful generous rooms would suit of variety of uses, with many rooms opening onto the wide return verandahs.
Six bedrooms if required, including a private guest suite with en-suite. Four bathrooms in all, two on each level. Upstairs offers main with en-suite and dressing room, along with a further 2 grand bedrooms, all opening onto the verandah, plus a 4th or office.
Downstairs you enter via the stunning stained glass door and feature surrounds into the hall, past an eye-catching staircase to the grand dining room with its black marble fireplace (one of 9 fireplaces) with adjoining butlers pantry, beautiful loungeroom then sitting room, TV room and office.
The deluxe custom-built eat-in kitchen is simply stunning with display cabinetry, island bench and feature IXL No. 6 twin oven cooker.
Numerous original features are showcased in the stunning Pelerin.
The established grounds include an in-ground pool and the original sandstone coach house which is now a 7 car garage with workshop.
Within 1 hour to Newcastle Beach, 15 minutes to the vineyards and just 2 hours 15 to the Sydney CBD `Pelerin' offers your Great Escape!!
