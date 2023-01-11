TWO-TIME premiership-winning captain James King will continue playing for Western Suburbs this summer but has handed over the leadership reins to long-time teammate Brad Aldous.
King held aloft Newcastle District Cricket Association's first-grade trophy in both 2017-18 and 2020-2021 during his tenure in the top job, having joined the Rosellas a decade ago.
The mid-season changeover officially starts when competition resumes on Saturday.
The talented left-handed batsman, a new father with another baby on the way, says the time felt right to relinquish some responsibility.
"It's a bit of a changeover at Wests. I've had around six years so it's a good for the club, a bit of a freshen up," King said.
"I was just spending too much time on selections, covers, training, warm-ups and everything else that goes with it.
"This was always going to be my last season captaining and Brad was a likely candidate so why not give him a few rounds to experience the role. He's really keen and has obviously played quite a high level of cricket."
In terms of continuing as part of the XI, King says "I have no intention to stop playing".
Meanwhile, third-placed Wests will be without the services of leg-spinner Aaron Bills when they visit Waratah-Mayfield this weekend.
Bills, replaced by Brayden Brooks, is away representing the Bush Blues at his maiden Australian Country Championships.
"He [Bills] has definitely earned his cap. He works hard, not only with his bowling but his batting as well," King said.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
