Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Cricket

Mid-season captaincy change for Wests as two-time premiership-winner James King stands down, Brad Aldous takes over

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
January 12 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James King. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers

TWO-TIME premiership-winning captain James King will continue playing for Western Suburbs this summer but has handed over the leadership reins to long-time teammate Brad Aldous.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Callinan

Josh Callinan

Sports Journalist, Newcastle Herald

My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.

More from Cricket
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.