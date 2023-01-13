Right now, Luke's sitting in a nest of books, paper, and general clutter studying for his uni exams. I saw light leaking from beneath his door when I left the house earlier. He's studying Marine Biology, and although he talks of a career path, he more often falls into contemplative conversation about the 'entire other world' that exists within and beyond the liminal line of the shore. He often quotes large chunks of Rachel Carson's The Edge of the Sea, launching into descriptive explanation that leaves me lost. My son possesses a connection to this natural world that I've never had. I just surf the surface, as I do with many aspects of life.