Short Story Competition 2023 finalists: Holly Bruce's Cargo

By Holly Bruce
January 13 2023 - 3:30pm
Picture by Jonathan Carroll

Most days I have the place to myself, for at least twenty minutes or so, before the young baristas appear, yawning and blinking into the disruption of sleep. Then the roller door goes up and the coffee machine hisses steam, as timber tables and plastic chairs are dragged onto sand-strewn paving.

