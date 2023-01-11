Coach Neil McDonald says Newcastle's players have put themselves in the best possible position for higher honours after experiencing Bradman Cup success on home soil.
NSW Country representative squads are set to be selected following the prestigious state carnival, which was hosted in Lake Macquarie last week, with an eye towards next season's under-17 nationals.
It was the first time Newcastle had won the boys' under-16 trophy since 2010-11.
"Quite a few of them are in the mix for state selection now and it's well deserved. They are a talented bunch," McDonald said.
Lachlan Williams was one of Newcastle's best performers, finishing with 286 runs at an average of 71.5. He top scored for his side on three occasions, featuring a century in last month's early rounds.
Austen Hiskens also top scored three times, featuring a vital 97 in Friday's last-round victory against nearest rivals Riverina at Feighan Oval to help Newcastle clinch the title.
Jamie Dickson was the pick of Newcastle's pacemen with 13 wickets spread across all seven appearances, highlighted by best figures of 4-28 in last week's triumph against Greater Illawarra at Kahibah Oval.
Jacob Curry sustained a lower-back injury.
Wicketkeeping duties were undertaken by Lachlan Rail and Thomas Cover, who took four catches in one match.
McDonald noted the leadership efforts of Harry Campbell and Kade Sutton, who both "did a good job with bowling changes and field placements".
"They are a good all-round side, athletic in the field and bought into what we wanted to do - primarily making sure team was in the equation before I," McDonald said.
Newcastle lost just once, a close T20 encounter with Central Coast in Kempsey during December. They were otherwise undefeated, including four 50-over games in as many days last week.
"They had a good carnival and even if we had to play away I think they would have given a good account of themselves," McDonald said.
Bradman Cup champions Newcastle now progress to meet Sydney's Green Shield winners later this summer in a Country-City style clash. A date and venue have yet to be determined, however, No.1 Sportsground could be considered.
Some of Newcastle's players, including Williams, Campbell (Northern Districts), Hiskens (Mosman), Sutton (Campbelltown-Camden) and Rail (Sydney University), also line-up for Green Shield clubs.
The under-16 metropolitan competition continued this week with rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The final is scheduled for Australia Day (January 26).
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
