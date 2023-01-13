4 beds | 2 cars | 4 baths
Flaunting a front-row view over vibrant Dixon Park beach, positioned mere footsteps to iconic Merewether Beach (rated number one best city beaches nationally in 2018) and claiming a prestigious Berner Street address, this architect-designed sanctuary, unmatched for quality and detail, offers a brilliant contemporary lifestyle.
Designed by EJE Architects, this masterpiece of design draws inspiration from its coastal surroundings. It is set over two levels and showcases four bedrooms, four bathrooms (including two ensuites), a series of statement living zones inside and out, a dedicated home office, and an inground swimming pool.
Every luxury has been included to elevate this spectacular home into a class of its own. A comprehensive list of features includes C-bus home automation, marble highlights, a kitchenette in the massive ground-floor family room, built-in cabinetry with Venetian plaster feature, HIK vision doorbell, zoned reverse-cycle commercial air-conditioning, and a gas fireplace for cosy nights in.
Resting metres from the sand and surf, you can check the surf conditions or watch whales migrating from the comfort of home, and there will be many summer days of family gatherings, no doubt spilling out to the sublime alfresco area and pool, or the lapping waves beyond.
